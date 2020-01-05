Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $258,484.00 and approximately $6,139.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00191142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.01502205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123366 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

