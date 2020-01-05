Fantom Price Hits $0.0107 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Bibox. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $19.39 million and $2.62 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00191142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.01502205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123366 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

