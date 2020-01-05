Effect.AI Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LATOKEN. Effect.AI has a market cap of $1.10 million and $702.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00191142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.01502205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123366 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

