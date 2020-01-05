Merculet (MVP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $430,564.00 and approximately $67,672.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00191142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.01502205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123366 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,861,878 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, CoinMex, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

