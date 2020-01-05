PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $5.26 or 0.00069816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $26.29 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLC is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,068,617 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.