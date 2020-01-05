REAL Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $80.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One REAL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and BitFlip. During the last week, REAL has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $282,829.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00191142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.01502205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123366 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

