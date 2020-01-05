MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to report sales of $902.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $914.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.48 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $932.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. MEDNAX’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

MD traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,058. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. MEDNAX has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 166.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 280,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

