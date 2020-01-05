Zacks: Brokerages Expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to announce sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. VF posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.60. 1,966,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,033. VF has a 52 week low of $69.99 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in VF by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 825.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,562,000 after buying an additional 1,220,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after buying an additional 1,045,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after buying an additional 329,338 shares in the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

