$117.07 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $117.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.84 million to $122.84 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $98.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $483.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $474.75 million to $488.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $512.60 million, with estimates ranging from $497.35 million to $530.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 177,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

