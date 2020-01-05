Zacks: Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Retail Value an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $159,612.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 47,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,711,850.50. Insiders have sold a total of 273,508 shares of company stock worth $9,929,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Retail Value by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 2,196.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter worth $48,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 57,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,657. The company has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.40. Retail Value has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $38.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Value will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

