Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $150.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.61 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALG. Dougherty & Co lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.93. 99,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,901. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In related news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Alamo Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alamo Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Alamo Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

