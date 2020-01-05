Brokerages Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Varian Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on VAR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 2,443 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $346,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,330. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $164,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.93. 682,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,964. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.63. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $145.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

