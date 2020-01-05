Zacks: Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Given $43.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $43.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,447. The company has a market capitalization of $462.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $42,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $545,227. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.