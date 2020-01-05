Brokerages Expect Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). Axovant Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($2.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axovant Gene Therapies.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXGT. ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 62,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,040. Axovant Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

