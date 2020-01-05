Encana (NYSE:ECA) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.74. Encana shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 22,521,600 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on ECA shares. CIBC cut shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 12,500 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at $833,831.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Encana by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Encana by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 238,002 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Encana by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,785,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 83,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

