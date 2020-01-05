SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Gap Up to $23.66

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $23.66. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 33,397,860 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after buying an additional 410,702 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 224,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $262,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

