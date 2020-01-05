Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Down 8.4%

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.85, 645,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 620,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.35 and a quick ratio of 26.35.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,017,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,347,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 119,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.