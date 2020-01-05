American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Down 6.1%

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.30, approximately 1,991,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,573,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,209,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,333,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 437,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,493,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,558,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 19.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,443,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

