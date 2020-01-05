Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.14, 751,926 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 778,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNCE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $289.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.98.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 300.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

