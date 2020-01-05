Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Down 6.7%

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.90, approximately 3,319,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,810,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 2.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 107.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 41.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

