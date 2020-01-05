Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Down 8%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s share price dropped 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 915,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,054,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 203,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Cordasco Financial Network owned 1.02% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

