Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) shares were down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.52, approximately 1,556,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,006,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 92.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

