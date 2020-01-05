Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.21. Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 31,098,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23).

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.