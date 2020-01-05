Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $7.35. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 3,729,900 shares changing hands.

DO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,960,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,775,000 after acquiring an additional 263,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,640,399 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 37,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,634,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,179 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,851 shares during the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

