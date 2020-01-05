Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Up to $34.15

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.73, but opened at $34.15. Continental Resources shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 3,371,700 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 48.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 46.7% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 79,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 215.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.