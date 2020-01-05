Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.35. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 2,462,900 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXAS shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 112,823 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 907,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

