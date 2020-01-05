WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Up to $13.71

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.71. WPX Energy shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 11,412,455 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,485,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,607,000 after purchasing an additional 95,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,375,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 104,106 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,810,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 104,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,568,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 484,417 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

