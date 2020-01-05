ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $19.49

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $19.49. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 9,840,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

