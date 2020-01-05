Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.41. Range Resources shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 9,992,322 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $622.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.