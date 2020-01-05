Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.69. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 12,329,082 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,256.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $116,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.