Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.69. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 12,329,082 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03.
In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,256.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $116,000.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
