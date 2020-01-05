Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits One Day Volume of $11,810.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $11,810.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00007871 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Poloniex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,523.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.03000743 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00638015 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005986 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,350,512 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

