OKB Price Tops $2.70 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00035925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $108.19 million and approximately $62.41 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.05966596 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001244 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

