Veil Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $23,866.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00190476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.01501208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 61,729,216 coins and its circulating supply is 52,888,287 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

