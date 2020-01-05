CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $27,452.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00190476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.01501208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 288,306,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,723,591 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.