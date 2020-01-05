Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. Zeusshield has a market cap of $298,199.00 and $7,469.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

