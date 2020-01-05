Head to Head Survey: CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) vs. ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR $143.40 billion 1.50 $38.48 billion N/A N/A ANDRITZ AG/ADR $7.12 billion 0.64 $262.17 million $0.52 16.88

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ANDRITZ AG/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ANDRITZ AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR 26.97% 13.38% 1.09% ANDRITZ AG/ADR 1.73% 9.05% 1.52%

Volatility & Risk

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR beats ANDRITZ AG/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. It also provides corporate banking products and services, including corporate term, notification, and demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement and statement of deposits; SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans; international settlement and financing services, and FI services for foreign banks; fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; and custody services, as well as e-banking services. In addition, the company offers corporate services comprising institutional services comprising services for government agencies, services for non-banking financial institutions, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, and bank-insurance cooperation. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14,977 institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production and processing of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; biomass, steam, and recovery boilers for power generation; gasification plants; flue gas cleaning plants; systems and plants for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides presses, automation solutions, dies, process know-how, and services for the metal forming industry; coin minting technology; and system solutions for the aerospace industry and rail transport, as well as for manufacture of large pipes. It also supplies lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous metals; turnkey furnace systems for the steel, copper, and aluminum industries; burners and refractory products; and welding systems for the metal working industry. The Separation segment offers mechanical technologies for solid/liquid separation, such as centrifuges, filters, screens, thickeners, separators, and thermal technologies; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

