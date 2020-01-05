Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.60 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $188,896.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00190476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.01501208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

