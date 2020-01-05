Head-To-Head Review: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) versus Total (NYSE:TOT)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Total’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $2.34 billion 2.32 $791.85 million $7.40 7.22 Total $209.36 billion 0.71 $11.45 billion $5.05 10.98

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy. Cimarex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Total pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cimarex Energy pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Total pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Total has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Total is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy 21.13% 13.02% 6.70% Total 4.81% 9.96% 4.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cimarex Energy and Total, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 9 9 0 2.50 Total 0 3 11 0 2.79

Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $67.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.72%. Total has a consensus price target of $52.71, indicating a potential downside of 4.97%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Total.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Total on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Total

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.