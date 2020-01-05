Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) versus Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Head to Head Survey

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Jones Energy has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jones Energy and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sasol 1 3 4 0 2.38

Profitability

This table compares Jones Energy and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Energy -22.39% -21.89% -6.30% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jones Energy and Sasol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Energy $188.57 million 0.00 -$101.49 million ($8.40) N/A Sasol $14.35 billion 0.94 $303.01 million $2.17 9.92

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Energy. Jones Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Jones Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sasol beats Jones Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves included 104.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jones Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia. The company also markets and sells gas, electricity, and liquid fuels products; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets explosives, fertilizers, polymers, and mining reagents, as well as alcohols, ketones, acrylate monomers, and other oxygenated solvemnts for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

