Zebi (ZCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $442,202.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $442,202.00 and approximately $279.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00190476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.01501208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Koinex, OKEx and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

