Brokerages Set $20.00 Price Target for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ennis an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 11,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 172,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ennis will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

