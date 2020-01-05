Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 54.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 57,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. Analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

