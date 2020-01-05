Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0245 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Expanse has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BiteBTC and Poloniex. Expanse has a market capitalization of $444,084.00 and approximately $1,364.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,197,785 coins and its circulating supply is 18,157,448 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

