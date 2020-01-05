SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 5.9%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.37, 4,619,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,215,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
Several research firms recently commented on SPWR. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on SunPower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 207.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.
