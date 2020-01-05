SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 5.9%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.37, 4,619,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,215,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWR. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on SunPower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 207.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

