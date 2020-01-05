PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $30.09, approximately 1,690,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,204,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,081,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,890,000. Towle & Co. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 132.0% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,150,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 654,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

