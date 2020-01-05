PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.31, 1,078,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 810,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 0.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%. PaySign’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Quinn P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $165,450.00. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in PaySign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

