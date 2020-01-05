JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 5.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.59, 1,319,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,225,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 55.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 27,565.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,680,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $18,818,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,188.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 839,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4,626.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 807,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

