Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 5%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.91, 2,129,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,803,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,287,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 324,480 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 153,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.