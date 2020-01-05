Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Trading Up 5.1%

Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.47, approximately 105,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 109,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Get Meili alerts:

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter.

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Meili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.