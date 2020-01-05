Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Up 5.3%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.37, 217,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 218,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDX. ValuEngine upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 1,119.84%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 367,179 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 82.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 120,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 37,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

